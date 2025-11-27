Dong Thap province reports progress in anti-IUU efforts

Local border guards check a vessel before its departure. Photo: VNA

The southern province of Dong Thap, which has more than 1,500 fishing vessels with 60% being capable of offshore operations, has made significant progress in implementing measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

To date, 1,291 vessels have been licensed, equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS), and fully updated in the fisheries database.

Local authorities have intensified communication efforts to raise awareness for 9,838 fishermen, encouraging strict compliance with anti-IUU regulations.

Pham Van Hieu, Chairman of the People's Committee of Thoi Son ward, said authorities, in coordination with My Tho Fishing Port, have been organising community meetings and mobile communication campaigns to inform fishermen about actions that violate the IUU regulations. As a result, compliance has improved, and no violations have been recorded.

Nguyen Thanh Lam, a fisherman from My Tho ward, confirmed that all vessels maintain active monitoring systems and operate only within permitted waters.

Gia Thuan commune, which has 580 vessels, the largest fishing fleet in the province, has stepped up awareness campaigns through local radio, social media and direct visits to vessels. The commune also works closely with the border guard force to guide vessel owners. Thanks to these efforts, no violations have been reported since 2024, while annual seafood output exceeds 42,970 tonnes.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, since the 2017 Law on Fisheries came into force, Dong Thap has prioritised communications and management reforms to transition from traditional fisheries to responsible, sustainable exploitation. Thanks to the engagement of the entire political system, the involvement of sectors and local authorities, and, crucially, the compliance of fishermen, awareness and adherence to legal regulations in fishing activities have markedly improved.

All offshore fishing vessels are now equipped with and maintain operational VMS, while port arrival and departure procedures are strictly observed. This has enabled the province to fulfil key IUU prevention targets and signals Dong Thap’s readiness to contribute to the national effort to have the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood removed soon./.