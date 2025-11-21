Making news
Dong Thap fishermen unite to combat IUU fishing
Fishermen in Gia Thuan coastal commune, the Mekong Delta of Dong Thap, have been determined to join the nationwide effort to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and help remove the European Commission’s “yellow card” by uniting to ensure compliance with regulations on sustainable and lawful fishing operations.
Gia Thuan currently has 580 fishing vessels, including 436 operating offshore and 145 inshore, with average annual seafood output exceeding 42,970 tonnes.
According to Ha Tran Phuong Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Gia Thuan People’s Committee, the commune has coordinated with the Kieng Phuoc Border Guard Station under the Dong Thap Border Guard Command to intensify communication activities.
Vessel owners and crew members in local fishing cooperatives and groups are regularly reminded to comply with legal requirements, maintain proper documentation and operate strictly within authorised areas, professions and registered fishing routes. As a result of enhanced communication efforts, members of fishing groups and cooperatives have strictly followed fisheries regulations. Since early 2024, no local vessel has violated IUU-related rules.
To improve offshore fishing efficiency and facilitate the transport of catch from distant fishing grounds, while also contributing to the removal of the “yellow card”, the commune has worked with relevant agencies and fishermen to establish fishing cooperatives and groups. This approach ensures targeted communication directly to fishermen and crew involved in offshore operations, thereby improving compliance.
Gia Thuan currently has 29 fishing groups and one fishing cooperative. These models have helped reduce operating costs, extend the duration of offshore trips and increase profitability. In October alone, the commune’s fleet harvested approximately 3,027 tonnes of seafood.
Established in 2014, the Truong Duy Fisheries Cooperative in Quarter 2 comprises 12 offshore vessels with 84 members. Each voyage lasts over three months. Cooperative head Ly Van Lieng said vessel captains regularly exchange information on fishing grounds and monitor vessel monitoring system (VMS) signals. If the VMS signal is lost, they immediately contact the service provider to restore connection, ensuring full compliance with IUU regulations.
Similarly, Le Van Muoi, Director of the Vam Lang Fisheries Cooperative in Quarter Lang 3, said its 10 offshore vessels have benefited from reduced operational costs and improved fishing efficiency. Before each voyage, members meet to brief crews on legal fishing practices, remind them to comply with professional and geographical regulations and avoid any IUU-related violations.
Thuy said that to contribute to the national effort to have the “yellow card” lifted and promote a sustainable, responsible fisheries sector, the commune is implementing the provincial directive issued under Document No. 1601/UBND-KT dated November 4, 2025 on strengthening IUU prevention and control.
The commune has tasked its Economic Division with coordinating relevant agencies and the Kieng Phuoc Border Guard Station to intensify awareness campaigns, ensure strict compliance with fishing regulations and prevent IUU violations. Regular inspections and strict penalties for violating vessels will continue, alongside efforts to fully implement EC recommendations and improve the traceability and certification of seafood products./.