Making news
Dong Thap border guards join hands in combating IUU fishing
In carrying out coordinated efforts to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, the Border Guard Command of Dong Thap province has been one of the key forces in educating and mobilising fishermen to strictly comply with regulations on marine fishing, contributing to the result of no violations recorded since 2024.
Dong Thap currently has 1,505 fishing vessels with 9,838 crew members, of which 60% are high-capacity vessels capable of operating in distant fishing grounds such as Con Dao, Truong Sa, and DK1. To date, 1,291 licensed fishing vessels have been equipped with the vessel monitoring system (VMS), with all data fully updated into the system.
Senior Lieutenant Colonel Truong Thanh Tien, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the provincial Border Guard Command, stated that the Command regularly directs specialised agencies to strengthen inspection and supervision, and urges border guard stations and coastal control posts to decisively implement measures for border management and protection in conjunction with the peak campaign against IUU fishing. Units have concentrated on managing and monitoring the activities of fishing vessels entering and leaving ports, as well as those operating at sea. This involves inspecting the maintenance of fishing logbooks and ensuring the proper installation and operation of the vessel monitoring system (VMS). Additionally, efforts to enhance communications have been intensified to ensure that fishermen strictly comply with legal regulations regarding the exploitation of aquatic resources.
Before departure, the border guards require vessel owners to sign commitments, conduct strict inspections of the VMS, and provide guidance to fishermen, especially captains, on not fishing in violation of neighbouring countries’ sovereignty.
The Command conducts public awareness campaigns through mass media and distributes leaflets to vessel owners and captains to promote compliance with IUU fishing prevention regulations in conjunction with the implementation of the Fisheries Law.
During the peak campaign against IUU fishing from September 1 to October 7, it disseminated information and distributed leaflets to 7,038 crew members on 610 vessels and organised nearly 30 patrols, thereby contributing to raising fishermen’s awareness.
The unit has utilised application software as directed by the Prime Minister to ensure coordination among forces in closely monitoring fishing vessels participating in marine exploitation. This helps limit vessels at risk of committing IUU fishing violations and allows for appropriate management, inspection, and supervision measures.
According to Senior Lieutenant Colonel Truong Thanh Tien, in the coming time, the provincial Border Guard will coordinate with relevant agencies to strengthen communication and training on legal regulations related to fisheries, alongside strict management of vessels entering and leaving ports to conduct offshore fishing activities./.