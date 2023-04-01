Making news
Dong Nai-based military medical workers deployed to Truong Sa
They comprise one surgeon and three nurses who will provide emergency aid, treatment, and care for patients at the clinic on Truong Sa Dong.
Speaking at the deployment decision hand-over on March 31, Maj. Nguyen Giap Minh Duy, appointed head of the clinic, said that despite difficult living and working conditions on the island, his team views the task with great pride and will stay united, uphold the highest sense of responsibility, and continually improve their specialised capacity to become a solid source of support for soldiers and residents on the island.
Col. Nguyen Tuan, Director of Military Hospital 7B under Military Region 7’s Logistics Department, noted that working on Truong Sa Dong, an outpost island of the country, is an honour and also a heavy responsibility. Health professionals, he said, should strive to overcome difficulties and coordinate with the military unit on the island to provide health care for soldiers, islanders, and fishermen.
So far, Military Hospital 7B has sent seven groups of health workers to Truong Sa Dong Island. Its staff members have also been deployed to help perform duties in Naval Region 2 and taken part in Vietnam’s Level-2 field hospital in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan./.