Donations to Cuban people surpass 4.45 million USD

Instructions for tracking donations for the Cuban people, with the list of contributors publicised. (Photo: Screenshot)

By 8:00 am on August 15, donations for Cuba via account No. 2022 at the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank had topped 117 billion VND (over 4.45 million USD) from nearly 590,000 people, far exceeding the 65-billion-VND target.

The national fundraising campaign to rally support for the Cuban people on the occasion of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Year and the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties (1960 – 2025) between the two nations, which was launched on August 13, continues to receive enthusiastic response from millions of Vietnamese people.

People nationwide can visit [https://thiennguyen.app/donate-target/1955184412459020288] (https://thiennguyen.app/donate-target/1955184412459020288) or download the “Thien nguyen” app from the App Store or Google Play to track donations for the Cuban people, with the list of contributors publicised.

According to the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee, the campaign will run for 65 days, until October 16, 2025. Organisations, individuals, and communities can contribute through many channels, including donations from officials, members, workers at agencies, organisations, schools, and residential areas; QR code bank transfers to the VRCS; public donation boxes; mobile apps (Thien nguyen, Viettel Money); the VRCS’s website; and creative school activities such as letter-writing or “small plan” fundraising to support Cuban children./.