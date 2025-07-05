Documentary on Vietnamese craft villages draws French audiences

French audience at the documentary screening. (Photo published by VNA)

A documentary film about five traditional craft villages in Vietnam has attracted large numbers of French viewers at Cineville Cinema, Lorient city, where screenings have frequently sold out.

The screening, part of a series of activities promoting the Vietnamese culture in France, takes place within the framework of the Toucher Arts community and international cultural exchange project.

The documentary was created by talented young Vietnamese living in different countries. It follows a journey through five of Vietnam’s most iconic craft villages: Chuong’s conical hats, Bat Trang’s ceramics, Chang Son’s paper fans, Thach Xa’s bamboo dragonflies, and Dong Ho’s folk paintings.

The film brings to life the stories of each village’s history, the artisans’ deep connection and dedication to their crafts, and the challenges they face in the digital age, told through a fresh and creative lens by the young filmmakers. The result is a vivid portrayal of the intergenerational bond between artisans and their cultural heritage.

Notably, the entire production process was carried out by Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin youths aged 13 to 17, living in France, Australia, and Vietnam. Driven by passion and commitment, these young filmmakers sought to bring Vietnam’s cultural heritage to the world stage.

Speaking after the screening, Fabrice Loher, Mayor of Lorient, said the film gave him a deeper understanding of Vietnam’s traditional craft villages. He said he appreciates the efforts made to preserve and promote these cultural legacies through such a meaningful cinematic project.

Nghiem Pham Phuc Anh, a student at VinUni and a member of the film crew, expressed pride that his work has been screened in cinemas across multiple French cities for the last two years. “Many viewers told me after the screening that they hope to visit Vietnam and experience the stories from the film in real life,” he said.

Each of the five villages represents a unique story, yet all share a common goal: to demonstrate the enduring vitality of traditional culture. Through the language of contemporary cinema, the young filmmakers are bridging generations and cultures, sharing the beauty of Vietnamese heritage with international audiences.

Alongside the screening, French audiences can also engage directly with the crafts depicted in the film through a series of free workshops at the “Brilliant Vietnam” exhibition, held at Lorient’s National Convention Centre on July 5 as part of the Vietnam Festival./.