Documentary about Vietnam screened at UK international arts festival

French-Vietnamese director François Bibonne (left) meets a native woman in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang when making the movie "Once upon a bridge in Vietnam”. (Photo: François Bibonne's Facebook)

“Once upon a bridge in Vietnam” by French director François Bibonne has been introduced at the Ruthin International Arts Festival (RIAF) 2024 in Wales, impressing British and international audience alike.



Taking place from June 28 to July 28 in the historical town of Ruthin, RIAF 2024 features artists, poets, directors, and creators from more than 40 countries and regions around the world, with art forms ranging from contemporary performances, installations, sounds, films, theatre, to poetry, writings and social engagement.



Themed “Elsewhere”, the festival seeks to explore the fertile intersection of cultural diversity and human connection - creating spaces where international creativity can flourish within the local and cultural soils of Ruthin. More than 50 artists present live performances, poetry readings, sharing sessions, workshops, and community practices during the event.

According to François Bibonne, the screening of “Once upon a bridge in Vietnam” at the festival was recommended by Goldsmiths, University of London, through the Confucius Institute, after the documentary was screened at Goldsmiths in 2023. Before making its debut in the UK, the film was shown at such prestigious institutions as Columbia University and Harvard University. It won the award for Best Short Documentary Film at Los Angeles Film Awards 2022.



Bibonne said he felt lucky to have the film introduced at this international arts festival, creating a chance for him to work with many artists and connect with British and international audience while promoting Vietnam and its cultural identity to the world through music- a bridge, which, he believes, can connect people regardless of their origin.

Gorgeous scenery, charming traditional dances and ethnic costumes intermingled with classical music and traditional musical instruments in the film have largely impressed international audience at the festival.



Tu Pham, a Vietnamese having lived in the UK for nearly 10 years, found it special seeing beautiful scenery of the north region of Vietnam and her hometown Hanoi right in Wales, making her feel like being home. She was also impressed by how the film portrayed the influences of different cultures through music.



Xiaohang Chen from China was stunned by the beautiful countryside of Vietnam shown in the film, reminding him of his grandparents who also live in the countryside. Chen said this helps create a connection between the audience and Vietnam.



“Once upon a bridge in Vietnam” is Bibonne’s first documentary about Vietnam with a desire to connect, through music, France and Vietnam, the homeland of his grandmother, Bibonne said, adding his girlfriend, Linh, is also Vietnamese, who is completing her master’s degree in Public Policy at London School of Economics.



Bibonne’s late grandmother, who was very close to him, inspired him to learn about his Vietnamese origin. The young filmmaker said he will spend his whole life doing creative projects that connect Vietnam and France. He plans to return to Hanoi in October to continue his series of Vietnamese culture projects. His second documentary will focus on football, the most popular sport in the country and a unifying force for the nation, in his opinion.



François Bibonne comes from Fontainebleau, the city of kings in France. He got a master’s degree in History from Sorbonne University and once worked as a media manager at the Fontainebleau Schools for Music and Fine Arts, a job that inspired his special love for music and film./.