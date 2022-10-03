Making news
Doan Thien An crowned Miss Grand Vietnam 2022
The contestants went through several rounds, including swimsuit, evening gown, traditional ao dai (long dress), presentation, and Q&A for the selection of the top 20, top 15, top 10, and top five.
The title of the first, second, third, and fourth runners-up respectively went to Che Nguyen Quynh Chau from the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Tran Tuyet Nhu from Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Nguyen Minh Thu from north-central Quang Tri province, and Ngo Thi Quynh Mai from Ho Chi Minh City.
On the occasion, the organising board announced over 1.7 billion VND (73,000 USD) in support of storm victims in the central provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Nghe An./.