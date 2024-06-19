Divo Tung Duong seems never get tired to offer his audience something new, whether he is on the stage or launching a music product.

Divo Tung Duong (left) and rapper Double 2T in the music video Canh Chim Phuong Hoang (Phoenix Wings). (Photo courtesy of the artist)

His epic-styled music video Canh Chim Phuong Hoang (Phoenix Wings), released officially on YouTube at 7.30pm on June 17 (Vietnam time) has amazed his fans by its use of cutting-edge cinematic visual effects.At the launch ceremony, at a cinema in Hanoi, Duong said that the music video is the first installment of a grand programme of work for the rest of the year.“After Canh Chim Phuong Hoang, my team and I will continue to produce another album to release in the autumn. Like the music video, the album will also present the collaboration between me and emerging young artists. We are also in the processing of finalising plans for a live concert at the end of November to promote these videos,” he said.The Canh Chim Phuong Hoang was composed by singer-songwriter Mars Anh Tu (also known as Tu Dua) to honour all the Vietnamese women, who, in the lyrics, are compared to the Phoenix.Talking about the inspiration for the song, Tu said that in his life, he knew and loved a number of respected women who, he said, "are not only good at taking care of their family, but also successful in their careers. And I want to praise those women through my melodies and lyrics.”The songwriter said that when he completed the song three years ago, he thought it was a match for Duong’s voice but he still kept it for himself.“The song was just given to Duong when we met by chance last year,” Tu said.Nguyen Huu Vuong, music director of the video said: "The song's melody is strong enough to show the power in Tung Duong's vocals, but still not too difficult for the audience to listen to.”It took singer Duong six months to complete the music video, which also features young rapper Double 2T – winner of the TV show Rap Viet.