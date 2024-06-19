Making news
Divo Tung Duong seems never get tired to offer his audience something new, whether he is on the stage or launching a music product.
His epic-styled music video Canh Chim Phuong Hoang (Phoenix Wings), released officially on YouTube at 7.30pm on June 17 (Vietnam time) has amazed his fans by its use of cutting-edge cinematic visual effects.
At the launch ceremony, at a cinema in Hanoi, Duong said that the music video is the first installment of a grand programme of work for the rest of the year.
“After Canh Chim Phuong Hoang, my team and I will continue to produce another album to release in the autumn. Like the music video, the album will also present the collaboration between me and emerging young artists. We are also in the processing of finalising plans for a live concert at the end of November to promote these videos,” he said.
The Canh Chim Phuong Hoang was composed by singer-songwriter Mars Anh Tu (also known as Tu Dua) to honour all the Vietnamese women, who, in the lyrics, are compared to the Phoenix.
Talking about the inspiration for the song, Tu said that in his life, he knew and loved a number of respected women who, he said, "are not only good at taking care of their family, but also successful in their careers. And I want to praise those women through my melodies and lyrics.”
The songwriter said that when he completed the song three years ago, he thought it was a match for Duong’s voice but he still kept it for himself.
“The song was just given to Duong when we met by chance last year,” Tu said.
Nguyen Huu Vuong, music director of the video said: "The song's melody is strong enough to show the power in Tung Duong's vocals, but still not too difficult for the audience to listen to.”
It took singer Duong six months to complete the music video, which also features young rapper Double 2T – winner of the TV show Rap Viet.
To match with the song lyrics, Double 2T raps about the Vietnamese legend with Mother Au Co – the legendary and sacred mother of Vietnamese civilisation, brave female generals fighting against foreign invaders and heroic Vietnamese mothers whose husbands and sons fell to secure the nation’s freedom.
Five accomplished women feature in the video, veteran actress Le Khanh, diva Thanh Lam, dancer Linh Nga, former Miss Vietnam Ha Kieu Anh and world-champion wushu athlete Thuy Hien.
"Like a Phoenix, each of them is beautiful yet proud and they have made extraordinary efforts to succeed,” singer Duong said.
The visual effects of the video were created by one of the leading FX companies in Vietnam, with the participation of Art Director of Riot Games Duy Nguyen.
“All the scenes have been enhanced, with 95 per cent of them shot with the use of green screen,” director of Zodiac II Media, Nguyen Truong Kien said.
Imagery in the video includes visuals of Vietnamese culture, such as a Dong Son bronze drum decorated with lac bird patterns and lotus flowers./.