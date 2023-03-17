Diverse activities promote Vietnamese culture in France





The event taking place on March 14 at the Municipal Theater of Fontainebleau attracted crowds of people in the city and neighbouring areas.

Dr. Pierre Journoud, a lecturer at Paul Valéry Montpellier University 3 and an expert in Vietnamese studies, talked about special milestones in the relationship between Vietnam and France at a symposium "France - Vietnam relations, from the Fontainebleau Conference in 1946 to French Prime Minister Edouard-Philippe's historic visit to Vietnam in 2018."

Amandine Dabat, a 5th generation descendant of King Ham Nghi, delivered a speech "Ham Nghi, exiled king, artist in Algeria" to help the French public understand more about the king as an artist – an aspect that few people know about.

Visitors to the event also had a chance to enjoy performances of traditional Vietnamese musical instruments and music, as well as explore the presence of Western classical music in Vietnam through the documentary film "Once upon a bridge in Vietnam" by young filmmaker François Bibonne.

The Vietnamese Embassy in France highly appreciated the initiative and efforts to organise the activities, especially when Vietnam and France are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and 10 years of strategic partnership.

These activities are more meaningful as they were held in Fontainebleau city where the Franco-Vietnamese negotiation conference took place in 1946 and also the city where President Ho Chi Minh traveled to during his visit to France the same year./.