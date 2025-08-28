Diverse activities for visitors at exhibition of national achievements

The Vietnam News Agency’s booth at the exhibition themed “80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness”. (Photo: VNA)

The national exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day, themed “80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness,” will open to the public free of charge from August 28 to September 5 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Dong Anh commune of Hanoi.

The exhibition will be open daily from 9:00 to 22:00 from August 29 to September 5, and from 13:00 on the opening day (August 28).

The event will present achievements across key fields, including industry and technology, trade and investment, agriculture and rural development, national defence and security, foreign affairs, healthcare, education, culture, sports and tourism. It will also showcase Vietnam’s cultural traditions, heritage and people.

Highlights include displays on green industries, digital and green transition, defence and security industries, and spaces featuring Vietnam’s 12 cultural industries. An international section will introduce displays from countries with important diplomatic ties to Vietnam.

The exhibition is divided into zones, including Kim Quy Exhibition Hall, outdoor areas across the east, west, south and north courtyards, and the International and Cultural Industries Hall. Visitors will experience not only images and stories of Vietnam’s development but also new technologies such as virtual reality presentations, multi-layer digital maps, and award-winning photographs and video clips.

A series of special events will take place throughout the week. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 on August 28 and will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television and Radio the Voice of Vietnam.

Other highlights include a forum on artificial intelligence and seminar on the role of data in the digital era on August 29; an art performance hosted by the Ministry of Public Security on August 30 night; the “Hanoi – Shining with Vietnam’s Aspirations” art programme on August 31; an art performance hosted by Hue city on September 2; a Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City business forum on September 4; and the closing ceremony with the show “80 Years – The Glorious Path,” broadcast live nationwide on September 5.

Throughout the exhibition, 50 Vietnamese films will be screened free of charge at Cinema Hall A.

Covering over 90 hectares, the exhibition complex features the Kim Quy Hall, a symbolic steel-dome structure 56 metres high weighing 24,000 tonnes, inspired by the Golden Turtle God of Co Loa legend. It also houses Hanoi’s largest car park, with space for over 10,000 vehicles./.