Dispatch guides localities on disaster preparation

After heavy rain has caused flooding and disruption across much of the country in recent weeks, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on October 10 issued a dispatch to ensure localities are ready to respond to any future downpours.



The dispatch said that due to a cold spell, central provinces and cities from Quang Binh to Phu Yen experienced heavy rains of 200-400mm in recent days. Some places in Thua Thien-Hue Province had rainfall of more than 500mm.



These heavy rains meant rivers-levels reached alarm level two or higher (five is the highest). Flash floods and landslides continue to be a risk in mountainous areas, while flooding still threatens riverside and urban areas.



The steering committee asked provinces, cities and concerned organisations to monitor heavy rain, floods, inundation, flash floods, and landslides.



Authorities must inspect and review residential areas along rivers, streams, and low areas to evacuate people to safe places.



Localities must assign forces to control and guide traffic, especially through spillways, deeply flooded areas and fast-flowing water, ensure smooth traffic on main roads when heavy rain occurs and prevent flooding in urban and industrial zones.



Provinces and cities should make sure reservoirs are safe, especially small hydropower ones and critical irrigation ones, and arrange forces to be ready to handle any emergencies.



Office manager of the Thua Thien-Hue Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Phan Thanh Hung, said that the province had fully prepared a system of barriers and signals to control and guide vehicles when necessary.



The committee on October 10 sent an order to gradually increase the flow of the Huong Dien hydropower to about 500-1000cu.m per second, starting at 11.30am.



Districts downstream of the Huong Dien hydropower reservoir are strictly prohibited from fishing or any other activities on or near the river.



Phan Duy Anh, deputy chairman of the Hoa Vang District People's Committee in Da Nang City, said that heavy rains from October 9 night to October 10 morning flooded many places.



By 10.30am, the water had not yet receded, and damage could not be accurately estimated.



Hoa Vang district guided units to assign workers to be on duty all day and update the flash flood and landslides to inform locals.



Nam Yen, Loc My and An Dinh villages in Hoa Bac commune, Hoa Vang district, were isolated due to serious flooding.



The Hoa Vang district on October 10 closed many schools, from kindergartens to junior high, to ensure students' safety./.