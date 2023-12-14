Direct flight between Japanese, Vietnamese localities proposed

Takashi Kawamura, mayor of Japan’s Nagoya city proposed opening a direct air route between Nagoya and Da Nang city to boost cooperation between the two localities at a working session with municipal leaders on December 13.

At the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’ Committee Tran Tri Cuong highlighted Da Nang’s socio-economic development with key products being seafood, garments and textiles, leather shoes and building materials.

As the growth nucleus of Vietnam’s central key economic region, Da Nang is shifting its economic structure to service - industry - agriculture and promoting external relations and international cooperation.

Cuong said in the future, the city will organise an event to promote its potential and strengths, provide information to attract investment and promote international cooperation, especially in tourism.

He suggested the Chubu Centrair International Airport in Nagoya and the Da Nang International Airport accelerate the opening of direct flights to facilitate the travelling between the two cities, pledging favourable conditions in this regard.

Over the past years, Da Nang has set up official friendship and cooperation with four cities of Japan, including Yokohama, Kawasaki, Sakai, and Kisarazu. It also has cooperative ties with 15 other Japanese provinces and cities.

Japan is taking the lead in registered investment capital in Da Nang, with more than 1 billion USD injected into 222 projects, accounting for 23.5% of the total FDI projects and 26% of foreign investment capital in the city./.