Making news
Digital transformation - A lever for expanding market reach
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) reported that over the past five years, the export value of goods through digital platforms has increased by 35% annually. This growth is particularly notable in agricultural products, processed foods, handicrafts, and consumer goods. These figures underscore the importance of digital transformation as a crucial factor in trade promotion, enabling Vietnamese products to reach international consumers effectively.
Nguyen Thanh Duong, Vice Director of the MoIT’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade), noted that the department has partnered with major platforms like Alibaba, Amazon, and TikTok to implement national pavilions, assisting businesses in building brands and exporting directly. Preliminary results show that over 50% of participating businesses secured orders, averaging tens of thousands of USD.
However, the digital capabilities of most Vietnamese businesses remain modest, from managing international online stores to handling cross-border logistics. Growing demands for traceability, environmental standards, and labour conditions mean that businesses can no longer rely solely on cost advantages. They must invest systematically to stay competitive. To support this, the MoIT has launched initiatives like the National E-Commerce Development Strategy for 2026-2030, the Go Export Programme, and the Vietnam National Pavilion on Alibaba, aimed at building Vietnamese brands on global platforms.
The Vietrade is also collaborating with the Department of E-Commerce and Digital Economy to develop a digital transformation readiness index for trade promotion, targeting government agencies, support organisations, and businesses. Furthermore, the agency is emphasising practical training in skills such as managing online stores, cross-border livestream selling, and using AI for advertising and consumer behaviour analysis, boosting competitive capabilities in the digital space.
Cao Xuan Thang, Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in Singapore, explained that the Trade Office has developed a comprehensive data system to support trade promotion, including work schedules, business information, and events, offering a 360-degree view. Integrated e-marketing tools help businesses connect and participate in conferences and events efficiently.
Additionally, it has implemented a blockchain-based product traceability system, a Vietnamese agricultural product health map, and online training platforms for small businesses and cooperatives. These solutions reflect a commitment to integrating technology into every aspect of trade promotion, from data management to training and market connectivity.
Nguyen Thi Hoang Thuy, Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in Sweden, observed that relying solely on costly and inefficient trade fairs or delegations is no longer sufficient. The Trade Office has thus digitised its operations by creating websites, social media, and industry databases to promote Vietnamese products year-round. In the Nordic region, businesses now view digital portfolios as trade visas, demanding transparency and standards. This reinforces the idea that digital transformation is a necessity for sustainable market presence.
These experiences from Singapore and Sweden highlight how digital transformation is fundamentally changing trade promotion. Trade offices are evolving from information channels to data hubs, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making.
According to Vu Ba Phu, Director of Vietrade, digital transformation has helped Vietnamese exporters reduce costs, shorten delivery times, increase transaction speed, and expand their market reach, contributing significantly to the country's impressive export achievements.
The agency continues to expand its digital trade promotion efforts, adapting to real-world conditions and the rapidly changing market environment. Programmes are designed for practical, long-term impact, tailored to businesses of varying sizes and product types.
In collaboration with domestic and international partners, it is spreading trade promotion efforts more effectively, especially as global trade increasingly demands digitalisation, traceability, and product data transparency.
The MoIT’s Trade Promotion Report for 2021–2025 confirms that digital transformation is one of the three key pillars, alongside institutional reform and business capacity building. The goal is to create an intelligent trade promotion ecosystem by 2030, where market research, national branding, and e-commerce activities are integrated into a single platform./.