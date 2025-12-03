Digital platforms to help Vietnamese cooperatives access European market

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance Cao Xuan Thu Van speaks at the workshop on December 2. Photo: VNA

A workshop on promoting trade with the European market and accelerating technology adoption, innovation and digital transformation among Vietnamese cooperatives was jointly held on December 2 in the southernmost province of Ca Mau by the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance and the provincial People’s Committee.

Addressing the workshop, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance Cao Xuan Thu Van, said the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has created historic opportunities for Vietnamese goods to enter one of the world’s strictest markets. As the collective economic sector supports millions of livelihoods and forms an important pillar of the economy, equipping cooperatives with the knowledge and skills needed to enhance competitiveness is essential, she noted.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness, provide technical knowledge and create a digital connection platform to support cooperatives in their integration journey. It also sought to foster a systematic shift in how cooperatives approach the European market and promote the application of science, technology and digital transformation in the current development context.

Experts from Ireland, the Netherlands, and Germany, ministry officials, agencies, Ca Mau authorities, and local cooperatives discussed important topics like European agricultural and food market trends, export opportunities for Vietnam, technical standards and food safety rules, the EU’s environmental tax and carbon reduction policies, social responsibility guidelines, and technical and customs hurdles for agricultural and food imports.

Hoang Van Tu, a representative of Sustainable Food Systems Ireland, said that cooperative business models have undergone fundamental shifts in recent years - from mainly providing services to engaging directly in production, processing and distribution.

However, most cooperatives remain small-scale and face limitations in capacity and business efficiency. In the current era of deeper global integration, cooperatives need a strong push to pursue “dual transformation” - green transition coupled with digital transformation - to renew themselves and seize new opportunities, he said.

Huynh Chi Nguyen, Vice Chairman of the Ca Mau People’s Committee, said the province now has 609 cooperatives with more than 34,800 members and over 12,200 jobs created. Despite this growth, securing stable export markets, especially in the high-standard EU market, remains a major challenge.

He added that the workshop provided cooperative leaders with in-depth information, practical experience and effective technological and digital solutions that can optimise production, improve quality management and enhance competitiveness, contributing to the province’s goal of achieving double-digit growth in the coming years./.