Digital exhibition affirms Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea, islands

This event aims to popularise documents and evidence affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) to teachers and students, thus helping raise their awareness of the national sea and island sovereignty.



Nguyen Le Thanh, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications, said that the sea and islands are an inseparable sacred territory of the fatherland throughout its thousand-years history.



Mai Thi Ngoc Anh, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Ham Thuan Nam district, said the exhibition offers a good chance for local residents to access knowledge, historical legal evidence and valuable documents about Hoang Sa and Truong Sa, thus promoting the love for the homeland, raising their responsibility of the national building and defence./.