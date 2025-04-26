Making news
Digital content creation contest to spread patriotism
the digital content platform of Viettel Telecom JSC on April 25 launched a digital content creation contest to spread patriotism in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).
With the message that everyone has their own way of expressing patriotism, the programme calls on individuals to share heartfelt and authentic personal video stories about their love for the homeland — together creating a comprehensive 360-degree map of national pride.
“We believe every Vietnamese has a unique way of showing patriotism. When these expressions are shared and connected, they form a complete circle – a 360-degree love for the nation that spans generations, regions, and people nationwide,” said Pham Thanh Phuong, Director of the Television Services Centre, which directly develops TV360, at the launch in Hanoi.
Everyone — from those who lived through wartime, whether as soldiers, civilians, or silent witnesses, to those shaping Vietnam’s future today — is invited to share their heartfelt expressions of patriotism. Each video offers a unique perspective and act of love for the nation. The most inspiring entries will be featured on TV360, spread across social media platforms, and shared by the content creator community.
More than just a digital content creation contest, it is a community-driven initiative. Inspirational videos will be featured on a voting platform, where each vote will be converted into a donation to the “Hearts for Children” programme run by the Tam Long Viet (Vietnamese Heart) Fund.
Entries must be no longer than 4 minutes with the MP4 format, 16:9 ratio, and full HD quality, and include the project logo and programme introduction video. Participants are encouraged to post their videos on personal platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, share their genuine reflections, attract interactions, and invite others to watch — helping spread these patriotic stories far and wide.
Each of the eight categories has prizes totalling 100 million VND (over 3,800 USD).
Entries should be submitted via the email yeunuoctheocachcuaban@tv360.vn while details about the contest can be found at http://yeunuoctheocachcuaban.tv360.vn.
At the launch event, several well-known content creators from different generations, and students from Hanoi, confirmed their participation./.