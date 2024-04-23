Dien Bien province's tourism sector aspires to "take off"

The northwestern mountainous province of Dien Bien aims to become a national cultural, historical and ecological tourism hub by 2050, towards international standards with strong growth of trade services.



According to the provincial overall planning scheme in the 2021 - 2030 period with a vision to 2050 recently approved by the Prime Minister, Dien Bien is expected to become a tourism centre of the northwest sub-region after 2030. This is the driving force contributing to tourism development of the northern mountainous midland region. It is an important destination and connection point for tourism development between the northern provinces of Laos and Thailand with the northwestern and northern provinces of Vietnam, and Yunnan province of China.



Treasure on high mountains and jungles



Dien Bien is a mountainous border province in the northwestern region of Vietnam. The province has a particularly important strategic position in defence and security and it is famous for the Dien Bien Phu Victory. The province has a majestic and poetic nature, heroic history, unique culture, and fresh climate, and is the quintessence of the northwestern region.



The heroic battlefield of Dien Bien Phu has left the locality a complex of relics with 45 component relics, such as Hill A1, Muong Thanh bridge, Dien Bien Phu Operation Command Headquarters, and De Castries Tunnel, among others. These monuments annually attract a large number of visitors. There is a series of other famous works such as General Vo Nguyen Giap Memorial Area, Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Martyrs Temple, Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum, A1 National Martyrs' Cemetery, and Hoang Cong Chat Temple.



As the end of 2023, Dien Bien has 18 national intangible cultural heritages, of which two were recgonised by UNESCO, namely the Art of Xoe Thai and Then Practice.



Dien Bien is a land of rich culture with 19 ethnic groups, famous for sites such as Pa Khoang lake, Pa Thom cave, Muong Nhe Nature Reserve, Pha Din hill, Tua Chua rock plateau, and ancient Shan Tuyet tea garden recognised as a heritage garden.

Along with the potential of intra-provincial tourism, Dien Bien has advantages to expand links with other provinces in the region and in the country, especially international tourism routes. Currently, some tour operators have surveyed international routes such as: Yunnan (China) - Dien Bien - Luang Pha Bang - Phong Sa Lu (Laos); U Dom Say (Laos) - Dien Bien - Ha Long - Ha Tinh; and Yunnan (China) - Sapa - Dien Bien - Ha Long.



Dien Bien is the only province in the northwestern region to have an airport, connecting the province with big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. This is considered a great advantage to attract tourists as well as investors.

Strategic vision

With a strategic vision in the provincial overall planning scheme, Dien Bien province has determined developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector based on three main pillars, including historical - spiritual - cultural tourism, ecotourism exploring natural landscapes, and resort - entertainment - health care tourism.

The province aims to welcome more than 1.45 million visitors in 2025, including 300,000 international visitors, with an average growth rate of 15% a year.

Dien Bien will strive to receive more than 2.65 million visitors in 2030, of which 600,000 are international visitors. The average stay of tourists is expected to reach 3.5 days, an increase of 0.5 day compared to the period 2021-2025.

By 2050, it hopes to serve 7 million visitors, including over 1.2 million international tourists. Total revenue from tourism activities will contribute over 15% of the province's GRDP and the tourism sector is likely to create direct and indirect jobs for over 155,000 labourers.

In 2023, Dien Bien province welcomed 1 million tourists for the first time, an increase of nearly 25% compared to 2022. Dien Bien was chosen to host Visit Vietnam Year 2024.

Chairman of the Dien Bien provincial People's Committee Le Thanh Do affirmed that the event is of great importance to Dien Bien, adding that activities of the Visit Vietnam Year 2024 will contribute to promoting the province's socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Tran Quoc Cuong expressed his belief that with potential, strengths and distinct advantages, along with the determination of authorities at all levels, combined with the great strength of national unity among ethnic groups, Dien Bien's tourism industry will steadily "take off"./.