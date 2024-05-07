Dien Bien Phu Victory opens new stage for revolution of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia: Lao official

The Dien Bien Phu Victory was a brilliant epic in the struggle against French colonialism and a decisive factor helping open a new stage for the revolution of the three Indochinese countries of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, according to Lao Minister of Technology and Communications Boviengkham Vongdara.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the victory’s 70th anniversary (May 7, 1954-2024), Boviengkham Vongdara, who is also Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association, said that it was also a decisive victory making the French colonialists completely defeated in Indochina, and had a huge impact on the anti-colonialism movement in the world.



The triumph also demonstrated the coordination of the combat alliance between the armies of Vietnam and Laos in particular, as well as the three Indochinese countries in general, in the struggle against the French colonialists.



The minister also quoted late President Kaysone Phomvihane as saying that this was the victory with the most important significance for the Lao revolution at that time, helping its struggle for national liberation enter a new phase and leading to the establishment of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party on March 22, 1955.



According to the minister, the great victory of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign had great and important significance in the coordination between the armies of Laos and Vietnam in the following campaigns and battles, including the struggle against US imperialists.



One of the outstanding highlights of the Laos-Vietnam combat alliance's cooperation is that their joint building of the Ho Chi Minh trail through Vietnam and Laos to supply and transport military forces and goods to serve the revolution of the two countries.



The trail contributed greatly to Vietnam's liberation of the South and national reunification on April 30, 1975, and helped Laos overthrow the monarchy and establish the Lao People's Democratic Republic on December 2, 1975.



It can be said that the US imperialists suffered a painful defeat partly due to the extremely close cooperation of the combat alliance between the Lao and Vietnamese armies, Boviengkham Vongdara affirmed.



The official went on to say that amidst complicated and unpredictable developments of the regional and world situations, Laos and Vietnam should maintain their traditional relations, and continue educating the young generations on their close and special solidarity./.