Dien Bien Phu Gearing Up for 70th Anniversary Celebration

The roundabout in the area of the Dien Bien Phu Victory Monument is decorated with colorful flower beds.

Large-scale welcome banners are placed in many places throughout the streets of Dien Bien Phu City.

Banners and slogans are overflowing the streets of Dien Bien Phu City.

The street in front of the Dien Bien Phu Victory Monument is decorated with flags and flowers.

Thanh Binh Bridge, a key project to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, crossing the Nam Rom River, stands out in the sun with rows of red flags. Flags and flowers are overflowing to welcome the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory on Vo Nguyen Giap Street. A banner celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory stands out on the street.

Beforehand, Dien Bien Province has focused on urgently implementing many projects to upgrade and repair damaged pavements and roads, as well as works such as the stadium, the lighting system, etc. For some new works such as Thanh Binh Bridge, Hanoi - Dien Bien Primary School, the provincial guest house, and some new roads, workers have also been rushing to clean, complete, and decorate them with flags, lighting, flowers, and trees to get ready to welcome the grand event of the nation.

The ceremony, parade, and march marking the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory will take place at the Dien Bien Provincial Stadium on the morning of May 7th. This is a highlight of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory to showcase the strength, affirm the significance, scope, and great historical value of the Dien Bien Phu Victory. It can be affirmed that so far, the preparations for the grand festival are ready, the streets are cleaner and more beautiful, and the people are more excited to wait for the historic moment to take place on this heroic land./.