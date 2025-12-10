Dien Bien: Housing programme brings stability to ethnic minority families

A poor household in Pu Nhi commune receives support to build a new house. (Photo: mattran.org.vn)

In the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, where many ethnic minority households have long struggled in temporary, dilapidated wooden shelters, a major housing assistance programme is helping thousands of families secure safe, permanent homes.



Implemented during the 2020–2025 period, the initiative to eliminate substandard housing has become one of the province’s most important social-security priorities, directly supporting sustainable poverty reduction and improving livelihoods.



In Na Khenh hamlet of Thanh Nua commune, newly built concrete houses now sit firmly among green rice fields and maize hillsides. For Luong Thi Dung, one of the programme’s beneficiaries, the change has been life-altering. Her family once lived in a deteriorating wooden house, constantly worrying about storms, leaks and unstable living conditions.



In 2025, with 60 million VND (nearly 2,300 USD) from the state funding, and support from the community and relatives, she was able to build a sturdy new home.



Ca Van Chinh, President of the Thanh Nua Fatherland Front Committee, said that improved housing has encouraged residents to take part more actively in local socio-economic development.



Similarly, in Thanh An commune, Vi Thi Tam - a widow raising two small children - also received such housing support.



“Having a safe, permanent home gives my family peace of mind and the motivation to overcome poverty,” she shared.



Officers and soldiers of Sen Thuong Border Guard Station support people in Ta Lo San village, Sin Thau commune to build a house. (Photo: baodienbienphu.vn)

In Tua Thang commune, dozens of new houses now stand where unsafe shacks once were. Vang A Tung, from Lang Vua hamlet, said his family built a new home with 60 million VND in state funding, another 60 million VND borrowed, plus support from villagers.



“Thanks to the assistance, we can now focus on farming and improving our income,” he said.



According to the Dien Bien Fatherland Front Committee, since 2021 the province has mobilised more than 530 billion VND from social resources to build or repair over 9,800 houses for poor, near-poor and disadvantaged households.



Mua A Vang, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and President of the provincial Fatherland Front Committee, said that the programme has made a “comprehensive and long-term impact” on poverty reduction. Improved housing has encouraged families to adopt new livelihoods and stabilise their lives, with more than 1,000 households registering to escape poverty./.