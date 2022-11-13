Dialogue a key to peaceful settlement of int’l disputes: Ambassador

ASEAN's dialogue and partnership mechanisms will continue to be promoted in the coming time as dialogue is the key to peaceful settlement of international issues and disputes, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang has stated.



In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Cambodia, the diplomat said, in 2022, as the ASEAN Chair, Cambodia has strongly promoted these mechanisms to consolidate ASEAN consensus in dealing with regional problems such as the Myanmar issue, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and East Sea-related issues.



For the Myanmar issue, ASEAN should continue to promote dialogue mechanisms, uphold its principles, including respect for independence, sovereignty and non-interference in each other's internal affairs; and serve as the focal point for gathering and coordinating international efforts to support Myanmar, Tang said.



Regarding the negotiations of the draft Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea, the ambassdor said that dialogue is the best solution.



ASEAN's meetings in 2022, as well as the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related meetings, are taking place in the context of unpredictable and complicated situations in the region and the world, posing many challenges to peace, stability and development, he said.



In the spirit of goodwill, responsibility and initiative, Vietnam wishes to contribute to strengthening intra-bloc cooperation and that between ASEAN and its partner countries, especially in economy, trade, investment, climate change response, economic connectivity, digital transformation, green and sustainable growth, stablising supply, production and labour chains, and speeding up post-pandemic economic recovery, the diplomat stressed.



In terms of security, Vietnam wisshes to promote dialogue and cooperation to narrow differences and increase similarities among the ASEAN member countries, contributing to strengthening solidarity, unity and the central role of ASEAN and accelerating the building process of ASEAN Community, he noted



Vietnam, ASEAN and its partner countries will discuss substantively and have frank dialogues to upgrade and deepen relations with partners, and find satisfactory peaceful solutions to international and regional issues in accordance with international law, Tang said.



He added that Vietnam will actively join and promote the dialogue and cooperation value of ASEAN-led mechanisms, respect the central role of ASEAN, thus responsibly contributing to peace, security, stability and development in the region and the world.



Regarding Cambodia's role as the rotating ASEAN Chair in 2022, Tang said that Cambodia has actively mobilised other ASEAN countries to find an appropriate solution to the Myanmar issue, and promote the implementation of ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus on handling the Myanmar issue.



Cambodia has made every effort to ensure the success of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related meetings, he added./