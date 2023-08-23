Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh passes away

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh passed away on August 22 night at his home in Hai Phong city after a period of illness, according to the Central Committee on Health Care for Senior Governmental Officials. He was 61.

The time and place of the respect-paying, memorial and funeral ceremonies for him will be announced later.

Thanh, a native of Tan Lien commune, Vinh Bao district, Hai Phong city, was born on October 20, 1962.

Before being appointed as deputy prime minister in April 2021, he served as a Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong People’s Committee, then Secretary of the Hai Phong Party Committee, and Chairman of the Hai Phong People’s Council.

He was also a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy to the 12th legislature./.

