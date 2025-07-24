Deputy PM urges swift support for isolated villages in flood-hit Nghe An

Houses in Con Cuong commune, Nghe An province are submerged in water and isolated. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh along with a working delegation inspected and directed flood response and recovery efforts in the central Nghe An province on the late afternoon of July 23, which has been severely affected by torrential rains and flooding following Typhoon Wipha.



The Deputy PM visited Con Cuong commune, one of the hardest-hit areas, where he was informed that flooding has submerged 24 hamlets, 10 of which was completely cut off and five partially isolated, with no casualties reported.



To ensure the safety of residents, local party committee, authorities together with military and police forces have evacuated around 2,000 people from 650 households, and their valuable assets and livestock, to a safer area.



Many houses in Vinh Hoan hamlet, Con Cuong commune, are flooded as the Lam River's water level continues to rise. (Photo: VNA)

Immediately after the flooding began, the commune’s disaster response and search and rescue committee deployed response measures to minimise damage and safeguard locals' lives. Warning signs and checkpoints were set up at dangerous spillways to prevent people from crossing when water levels were high.



Amidst the complex flood situation, the commune remains on high alert. Local authorities are maintaining round-the-clock monitoring and are prepared to act quickly in line with the “four on-the-spot” motto.



Deputy PM Chinh commended the proactive and timely response of Con Cuong and Nghe An authorities. He urged continued vigilance and strict adherence to disaster response plans, especially in high-risk areas, while calling for immediate measures to access and support isolated villages.



Following the inspection, the Deputy PM visited and presented gifts to three families in Lien Tan hamlet whose homes were completely inundated./.