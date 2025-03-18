Deputy PM seeks UK's assistance to Vietnam in building financial centres

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh speaks at his meeting with the Vietnamese Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS) in London on March 16. (Photo: VNA)

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh has engaged in a series of activities as part of his working visit to the UK from March 16-20, aiming to call for assistance in the building of financial centres in Vietnam.



On March 16, he met with the Vietnamese Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS), which brings together nearly 200 scientists, researchers, and lecturers from universities and research institutes across the two European countries, along with the Vietnamese Embassy and other representative agencies.



Binh commended VIS for its role as a bridge for cooperation in education-training and science-technology, which hold great potential for partnership between Vietnam and the UK. He also urged VIS to contribute to Vietnam’s plans for the establishment of financial centres in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.



Professor Nguyen Xuan Huan, Chair of VIS, affirmed that its members are eager to support Vietnam’s development, while his deputy Dang Viet Anh shared that they wish to contribute to the financial centre project through specialised training, research, policy development, knowledge exchange, and strategic consulting to help ensure the centres' sustainable growth, global financial integration, and international standing.



On the morning of March 17, Binh met with former British PM Tony Blair, who currently serves as Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI).



TBI has previously provided support for Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment (now the Ministry of Finance) in drafting reports on the country’s situation of and strategy for high-quality foreign investment attraction in the electronics sector, and in conducting research on international financial centre models.



At the meeting, Binh expressed his hope that Blair and TBI would continue offering policy advice to Vietnam, particularly in strategic economic planning. He highlighted the need for a shift in legislative and policy-making approaches to create a more open and investor-friendly environment, thereby attracting investment in emerging sectors such as green economy, renewable energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and semiconductor manufacturing.



Blair affirmed that both he himself and TBI will continue to provide comprehensive support and work closely with Vietnamese authorities in establishing and operating the financial centres, as well as in other key economic activities.



Later on the day, Binh and Blair co-chaired a roundtable on attracting FDI into Vietnam, which brought together nearly 20 leading UK businesses.



Addressing the event, the Vietnamese official remarked that Vietnam’s FDI strategy prioritises corporate social responsibility and environmental protection, aiming for sustainable development and based on win-win cooperation for mutual development.



At the roundtable (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam plans to focus on high-tech and innovation-driven projects, financial technology and digital economy, as well as green and sustainable development. The Vietnamese Government remains committed to working along with enterprises, especially foreign investors, to foster a business-friendly environment aligned with international standards, he affirmed.



Blair commended Vietnam’s economic strategy, describing it as scientifically grounded, practical, and highly feasible. He noted that the Southeast Asian nation’s recent economic achievements and its progressive new investment policies would create fresh opportunities for investors while enhancing the country’s appeal as a prime destination for foreign capital.



Leaders of participating businesses expressed their keen interest in collaborating with Vietnamese partners in green infrastructure projects. They also praised the Vietnamese Government’s ongoing apparatus streamlining process.



On the same day, Binh met with the UK's Financial Secretary to the Treasury Lord Livermore to discuss key bilateral economic, trade, and investment cooperation. He affirmed that the UK is a vital strategic partner for Vietnam and that Vietnam wants for the UK's greater support and experience-sharing, particularly in promoting policies and attracting British investors.



Livermore highlighted the strong potential for collaboration, especially in renewable energy and offshore wind power development, where the UK has significant expertise. He noted that a well-developed legal framework would be crucial in positioning Vietnam as an attractive destination for international financial investors. The UK, he added, is ready to share its experience with Vietnam regarding green finance, fintech, and financial centre governance.



Also on March 17, Binh had separate meetings with Vincent Keaveny, deputy mayor of the City of London, and Saif Malik, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank.



With Keaveny affirming the City of London’s commitment to supporting Vietnam in developing its financial centres, Binh proposed it share its expertise in financial centre development and directly assist Vietnam in training the workforce.



Meanwhile, Malik confirmed that Standard Chartered plans to expand its cooperation and investment in Vietnam, particularly in emerging sectors such as green economy and circular economy. He also pledged the bank’s ongoing support in the establishment, operation, and management of Vietnam’s financial centres./.