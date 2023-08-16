Deputy PM receives leader of China’s Yunnan province

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on August 15 received Secretary of the provincial Party Committee of China’s Yunnan province Wang Ning on the occasion of the Vietnamese leader’s trip to Yunnan to attend the opening ceremony of the 7th China-South Asia Expo and the 27th Kunming Import and Export Fair.



Having highlighted new development steps in cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Yunnan over the past time, Quang affirmed Vietnam's consistent policy in strengthening friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with China.



He emphasised that the Vietnamese Government always attaches great importance to and is willing to support and create conditions for promoting friendship and cooperation between the two countries' localities, including Vietnamese border localities with Yunnan.



Quang suggested Yunnan province closely coordinate with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities to concretise common perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries, especially the high-level common perception between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping in October 2022; effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms and frameworks; strive to lift trade value between Vietnam's localities and Yunnan to 5 billion USD in the next few years; strengthen connectivity of railway and road transport infrastructure; expand tourism cooperation; and share experience in poverty reduction and sustainable development.



Quang also hoped that the two sides will closely coordinate in border management and protection in accordance with the three documents on the land border and related agreements, and continue to build a peaceful and stable borderline between the two nations.



For his part, Wang affirmed that Yunnan attaches great importance to friendly cooperation with localities of Vietnam, and is willing to work with Vietnamese localities to well implement the common perceptions of the Chinese and Vietnamese top leaders, as well as the common perceptions between Yunnan and ministries and sectors, and localities of Vietnam reached during his visit to Vietnam in March 2023.

He suggested the two sides effectively uphold the role of cooperation mechanisms; boost economic-trade ties; strengthen infrastructure connectivity; closely cooperate in areas such as personnel training, poverty reduction, environmental protection, sustainable development; and expand relations in the fields of health, culture, education and tourism, contributing to further deepening the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership./.