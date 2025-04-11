Deputy PM meets lead US negotiator for trade talks with Vietnam

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc (2nd from left) shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington D.C. on April 10 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has been appointed as the lead US negotiator for trade talks with Vietnam, in Washington D.C. on April 10 (local time), as part of his visit to the US in his capacity as the special envoy of Party General Secretary To Lam to discuss bilateral economic and trade issues.



Phoc affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to deepening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US and its wish to foster a balanced, harmonious, and sustainable bilateral economic and trade relationship.



The deputy PM lauded the sides’ agreement to kick off negotiations on a reciprocal trade deal. He confirmed Vietnam’s readiness to engage in talks and urged both parties to accelerate discussions to reach an agreement at the earliest opportunity, contributing to stable and sustainable bilateral economic and trade ties that benefit their businesses and people.



Bessent, in response, acknowledged Vietnam’s proactive measures in addressing US concerns and praised the agreement to initiate bilateral trade negotiations. He expressed confidence that both nations will soon reach suitable solutions to strengthen their mutually beneficial and stable relationship in this realm.



In a separate meeting on the same day with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Phoc reiterated Vietnam’s steadfast policy of maintaining socio-politico-economic stability while building an independent and self-reliant economy linked to proactive, substantive, and effective international integration. The deputy PM called for close cooperation between the US Department of Commerce and Vietnam’s relevant ministries and agencies throughout the upcoming negotiation process.



At the meeting between Deputy PM Ho Duc Phoc and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in Washington D.C. on April 10 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Lutnick, for his part, stated the US attaches importance to its relationship with Vietnam and considers the Southeast Asian country a potential economy and a key partner in the region.



The commerce secretary affirmed that his department will work closely with Vietnamese authorities to address outstanding economic and trade issues, aiming for a suitable agreement that supports the development of both nations.



A significant result of Phoc’s visit, the upcoming trade talks come as part of an intensive diplomatic effort by Vietnam, following a pivotal telephone conversation between Vietnamese Party chief To Lam and US President Donald Trump on April 4 – just two days after the US announced reciprocal tariffs on Vietnamese exports. The Vietnamese Government has since been actively working to translate the outcomes of this high-level dialogue into concrete action.



The Vietnamese negotiation team is set to be officially established on April 11 to engage immediately with the US delegation, led by Treasury Secretary Bessent. The aim is to swiftly reach a stable, sustainable, and mutually advantageous bilateral trade agreement./.