Deputy PM lauds tangible progress in Vietnam – EU cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son (right) meets with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic in Hanoi on September 26. (Photo: VNA)

The European Union (EU) is an important partner in Vietnam’s foreign policy, Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son affirmed at a meeting with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic in Hanoi on September 26, expressing satisfaction with the tangible progress recorded in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of fields.



He underlined that the two sides have established and effectively implemented eight regular dialogue mechanisms, signed multiple cooperation agreements, and worked closely together at multilateral forums. Delegation exchanges at all levels have been increased. Collaboration in trade, investment, science and technology, defence and security, climate change response, education, culture, tourism, and development has continued to advance substantively.



Highlighting Vietnam’s economic achievements, Son noted that the country now ranks 32nd globally by GDP and is among the world’s top 20 trading nations. He reiterated Vietnam’s strategic vision to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed and high-income nation by 2045.



Welcoming discussions on upgrading ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the Deputy PM suggested the EU continue bolstering political trust through more frequent high-level visits. He asked the EU to respond to Vietnam’s draft joint statement on the partnership elevation, and accelerate the ratification of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the remaining members. He also called on the bloc to fully leverage the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and remove the “yellow card” warning for Vietnamese seafood.



The host also encouraged the EU to continue supporting the ASEAN Community building, align the ASEAN – EU action plans with ASEAN priorities, and strongly back the peaceful settlement of disputes in the East Sea in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thereby contributing to peace, stability, security, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the region.

An overview of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Sefcovic reported his productive talks with Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, during which both sides agreed to further boost trade by maximising the EVFTA.



He reaffirmed the EU’s support for Vietnam’s fast and sustainable development and urged continued reforms to facilitate imports and investment from the bloc.



The Commissioner proposed setting up a joint task force to address outstanding bottlenecks, including the removal of the “yellow card” on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. He also called for a cooperation strategy to harness each side's strengths in science, technology, semiconductor, artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, 5G, aviation, and logistics.



He also invited Vietnam to join the upcoming EU “Global Gateway Initiative” in France.



Deputy PM Son pledged that Vietnamese ministries and agencies will work closely with EU partners to address outstanding problems, and asked the EU to step up activities under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) to support Vietnam’s net-zero target by 2050.



He emphasised the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to improving incentive policies, intellectual property protection, and workforce training to attract high-tech investment, expressing the readiness to deepen cooperation with the EU in technology research, transfer, and startup support in such fields as semiconductor, AI, renewable energy, 5G, aviation, and high technology.



On behalf of the Prime Minister, Son also invited the EU to attend the signing ceremony of the Hanoi Convention against Cybercrime in October./.