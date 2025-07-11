Deputy PM holds bilateral meetings with Chinese, Australian, Algerian foreign ministers on AMM 58 sidelines

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meet in Kuala Lumpur on July 10. Photo: VNA

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held separate meetings with the foreign ministers of China, Australia, and Algeria on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-58) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 10.

In his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Wang congratulated Vietnam on its successful implementation of administrative reforms and its preparations for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

The two ministers reaffirmed the importance of Vietnam–China relations in each country’s foreign policy, while expressing their joy with the robust and positive developments in bilateral ties. They noted the frequent and effective high-level exchanges between the two Parties and States, close people-to-people exchanges, and growing locality-to-locality cooperation, thereby continuing to deepen political trust and consolidate friendly, neighborly relations for the benefit of both countries' people.

They emphasised the need to enhance coordination to effectively implement high-level agreements and promote a stable, healthy, and sustainable bilateral relationship. The two ministers agreed to maintain regular high-level contacts, coordinate the organisation of key diplomatic events through the end of 2025, and boost the effective implementation of dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, including the 17th meeting of the Vietnam–China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.

Both sides also agreed to further materialise existing agreements across various areas, particularly in strategic transportation connectivity, with a strong focus on railway collaboration. They pledged to strengthen cooperation in border management and work together to build a border line of peace, friendship, and cooperation.

On maritime issues, the two sides underscored the importance of fully implementing agreements and common perceptions reached by top leaders of the two Parties and States. They reaffirmed the need to strictly adhere to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and to accelerate negotiations for an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

During a meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, both sides expressed their satisfaction with the substantive and positive development of the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They agreed to work closely in preparing for upcoming high-level visits and the 7th Vietnam–Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Vietnam.

They underscored the importance of a free, open, and rules-based multilateral trading system grounded in WTO regulations, and committed to strengthening cooperation in addressing trade barriers, expanding market access, and leveraging economic mechanisms and free trade agreements to which both countries are parties.

Son proposed that the two countries actively implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural labour and explore the signing of a MoU on the digital economy. He also suggested that Australia increase quotas and opportunities for skilled Vietnamese workers in sectors such as healthcare, tourism services, and IT, while facilitating more favourable conditions for Vietnamese students studying in Australia.

For her part, Wong affirmed that Vietnam is a key partner of Australia in the region and noted the two countries’ close cooperation on strategic regional and global issues. She expressed Australia’s willingness to share experience and expertise with Vietnam in areas such as green transition, carbon market development, digitalisation, and emerging technologies.

On regional and international matters, Son appreciated Australia’s role, contributions, and commitments to Southeast Asia, including on the East Sea issue. He encouraged Australia to enhance cooperation with Mekong sub-regional countries to promote sustainable development. Both sides agreed on a shared approach that upholds international law, contributing to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and beyond.

The same day, Deputy PM, FM Son also met with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, during which he congratulated Algeria on its official accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), calling it a significant milestone in enhancing Algeria–ASEAN relations.

Vietnam highly values Algeria’s role in the African region and places great importance on fostering the traditional friendship between the two countries in a more substantive and effective manner, he said.

Attaf thanked Vietnam for its support of Algeria’s TAC accession and affirmed his country’s strong commitment to advancing cooperation with its long-standing friend, Vietnam. He praised the outcomes of current cooperation projects, particularly in the oil and gas sector, and expressed his hope to expand collaboration in this field and explore new, high-potential areas of cooperation.

Looking ahead, the two ministers agreed to promote delegation exchanges at all levels to reinforce political trust and strengthen practical cooperation. They committed to advancing joint projects in oil and gas, trade, construction, mining, pharmaceuticals, Halal products, and agriculture.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and pledged to further promote South–South cooperation./.