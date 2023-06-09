Deputy PM highlights importance of hydrometeorology investment

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on June 9 emphasised the significance of investment in hydrometeorology to national stability and development, while chairing a working session of the assessment council of the national hydro-meteorological network planning scheme for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.



The scheme is closely associated with the national economy, politics and national defence. Therefore, targets and tasks set in the scheme must come from requirements in the reality, he said.



The Deputy PM noted that international cooperation plays an important role in the collection and sharing of hydro-meteorological data, adding the network forms part of the regional and global hydro-meteorological monitoring systems.



He urged stepping up the application of digital transformation, artificial intelligence and big data in building, operating and using hydro-meteorological data.



Ha also suggested orientations for hydro-meteorological development in agriculture, aviation and environment, enabling the sector to serve all aspects of the socio-economic life.



Regarding the implementation of the planning scheme, He said the State’s resources allocated to the hydro-meteorological sector should be effectively optimised.



According to the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the scheme aims to develop a modern, harmonious national hydro-meteorological network on par with developed countries in Asia by 2030.



The network will be able to integrate itself into the global hydro-meteorological network, meeting the demand for data and information.



It is also expected to help raise the accuracy, timeliness and reliability of hydro-meteorological forecasting and warning, and natural disaster prevention and control, the agency said.



During the 2021-2025, the network has been upgraded, modernised and expanded, especially in the areas prone to natural disasters and climate change. By 2050, the density of automatic hydro-meteorological stations in Vietnam will be equivalent to that in developed countries worldwide./.