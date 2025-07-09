Deputy PM, FM meets with Thai, Lao, Cambodian foreign ministers on AMM 58 sidelines

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (left) and Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son separately met with Lao, Cambodian and Thai foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM 58) and Post Ministerial Conferences in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 8.

Meeting with Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, noting increased political trust and growing cooperation across security, defence, trade, investment, science, tourism, education, and cultural exchange.

They pledged to realise the outcomes of the 4th Vietnam–Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting and soon finalise the 2026–2030 action programme. Both agreed to strive for the target of 25 billion USD in bilateral trade and accelerate the implementation of “Three Connections” strategy, including establishing a joint working group.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to not allow any individual or organisation to use one country’s territory to counter the other and expand cooperation in innovation, digital economy, green growth, renewable energy, and energy transition.

The Thai minister suggested the two sides discuss new methods to boost tourism, ensure food security, and create favourable conditions for cooperation between the private sectors.

Both sides agreed to maintain coordination at multilateral forums; uphold ASEAN’s unity and centrality; promote sustainable management and use of Mekong River water sources; support peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); and coordinate viewpoints at the BRICS forum.

Regarding the recent Thailand–Cambodia situation, Son affirmed that Vietnam has kept a close watch and hoped the two countries will avoid causing tensions and soon settle their issues through peaceful and friendly dialogues, thus contributing to building a strong ASEAN Community as well as a region of peace, stability, cooperation and development.

Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (right) and Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane. (Photo: VNA)

In their meeting, Son and Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane expressed their delight at the increasingly strong, substantive, and effective development of bilateral cooperation across various fields. Political trust has been deepened through regular delegation exchanges, high-level meetings, and close coordination under various cooperation mechanisms. Defence and security ties remain a solid pillar of the relationship, providing mutual support and stability.



Economic ties are flourishing, with two-way trade reaching 1.6 billion USD in the first five months, a 100.4% surge from the same period last year, advancing toward a 5 billion USD target. Infrastructure connectivity, including transport links, border gates, and seaports, has progressed significantly, with the recent opening of Wharf No. 3 at Vung Ang port poised to enhance Laos’s global trade access and bolster the economic partnership.



Looking ahead, they agreed to realise high-level agreements and commitments, while actively preparing for upcoming major events, including the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s August Revolution (August 19), Vietnam’s National Day (September 2), Laos’s 50th National Day (December 2), and the 105th birth anniversary of President Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13).



The Lao minister also recalled with appreciation the Lao army’s presence in the parade marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification of Vietnam (April 30) and their upcoming participation at Vietnam’s 80th National Day celebrations, highlighting these events as powerful symbols of the special solidarity between the two countries.



On global and regional issues of shared interest, they committed to continuing close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly within ASEAN and Mekong sub-regional cooperation frameworks. They reaffirmed their support for ASEAN’s common stance on strategic issues in the region, including the East Sea issue.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (left) holds a meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn on July 8 (Photo: VNA)

The same day, Son had a meeting with Cambodian Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn.



The two sides expressed satisfaction with the current strong ties between Vietnam and Cambodia, highlighting regular high-level exchanges, sustained bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and growing collaboration between the countries' ministries, sectors, and localities. Trade cooperation stands out as a key achievement, with bilateral trade turnover reaching 5.5 billion USD in the first five months of 2025, a year-on-year increase of 18.8%.



Prak Sokhonn was pleased to announce that Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Senate, will attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945-2025).



The two officials agreed to maintain close coordination and encourage ministries and sectors to enhance the effectiveness of existing bilateral cooperation frameworks. They pledged to strengthen comprehensive collaboration in all fields, with emphasis on high-level mutual visits, infrastructure, transportation and border gate connectivity, trade, people-to-people exchanges, and tourism links.



Prak Sokhonn welcomed Vietnam’s proposals to create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to increase investment in Cambodia, and to boost the export of cement, iron, steel, and construction materials to the latter.



Both sides agreed to work closely on land border demarcation and marker planting, and to ensure favourable conditions for people of Vietnamese origin residing in Cambodia, as in line with the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability".



In response to Cambodia's viewpoint on its tension with Thailand, Son affirmed that Vietnam hopes the two countries will peacefully resolve the issue, helping reinforce ASEAN's solidarity and build a strong ASEAN Community, for a region of peace, stability, cooperation, and development./.