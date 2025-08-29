Deputy PM, FM highlights 80-year journey of Vietnam’s diplomacy

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)

As Vietnam is entering a new era, the diplomatic sector is committed to continuing to write the glorious history of diplomacy in the Ho Chi Minh era, being dedicated to serving the country and the people, promoting the spirit of pioneering, and proactively creating momentum and position to help the nation firmly progress towards new development milestones, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.



On the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the diplomatic sector (August 28, 1945 - 2025), Son wrote an article highlighting the glorious 80-year journey of Vietnam's diplomacy for the struggle for national liberation and the cause of national construction and protection.



He affirmed that the diplomatic service has made significant contributions, leaving its indelible mark on every historical milestone of the nation, from the period of gaining and maintaining independence, to the struggle against colonialists and imperialists for the liberation of the South and national reunification, and to the present efforts in the process of national construction and defence.



From a country that was once blockaded and isolated, Vietnam has maintained diplomatic relations with 194 countries, established comprehensive partnerships or higher with 37 countries, including all permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, all ASEAN countries, all members of G7, 18 out of G20 economies, and is an active member of more than 70 international organisations.



The elevation and upgrade of relations with key, important partners have contributed to creating a new strategic stature, deepening cooperation with partners, laying the foundation for long-term and sustainable relations, and opening up a more favourable diplomatic landscape than ever before for the cause of national construction and defence.



Notably, along with national defence and security, diplomacy has contributed to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, and protecting the homeland early and from afar. Border issues with neighbouring countries have gradually been solved, creating a legal foundation and favourable conditions to build peaceful, friendly, and cooperative borders, promote socio-economic development, and consolidate peace and stability in the region.



At the same time, diplomacy has effectively fought against activities that violate Vietnam's sovereignty, legitimate rights and interests at sea; helped to promote negotiations and cooperation to solve existing issues, fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and actively participate in building a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



It has also actively participated in the fight for democracy, human rights, religion, and ethnic issues, contributing to the maintenance of national security, social order, and safety, Son said.



The official affirmed that multilateral diplomacy has enhanced Vietnam's role and position, affirming that it is an active and responsible member of the international community. Vietnam’s membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has progressively evolved, from joining and participating to proactively and significantly making contributions and becoming a responsible member at multilateral and international forums.



It is noteworthy that Vietnam has twice held the role of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (2008-2009 and 2020-2021), twice been a member of the UN Human Rights Council (2014-2016 and 2023-2025), and participated in six out of seven key governing mechanisms of UNESCO.



In addition, economic diplomacy has played a crucial role as a driving force in socio-economic development, realising development goals and improving the people's living standards. From a country that was backward and heavily devastated by war, Vietnam has now become a rapidly rising economy, ranking among the top 32 economies in terms of GDP size. To date, it has established economic relations with more than 230 countries and territories; and signed and implemented 17 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), including many new-generation FTAs.



Party General Secretary To Lam presents a first-class Labour Order to the diplomatic sector. (Photo: VNA)

Foreign affairs have been implemented effectively and comprehensively. The Party and State's policies to care for nearly 6 million overseas Vietnamese have been carried out efficiently, contributing to strengthening national unity and mobilising resources for development through thousands of investment projects and billions of USD in remittances each year. Citizen protection actively safeguards the security, safety, rights, and legitimate interests of Vietnamese citizens and businesses, especially in conflict zones, disaster areas, and regions of instability.



For tasks for the upcoming period, Son wrote that the diplomatic sector will build on the lessons left by 80 years of revolutionary history, continually renew its thinking to adapt to the changing domestic and world contexts, actively and proactively contribute to the successful realisation of the country's strategic goals.



First, it will promote a pioneering and crucial role in continuously establishing and consolidating a favourable diplomatic environment, achieving the three strategic goals of diplomacy: security, development, and the country's position.



Second, diplomacy will play a role in shaping and driving forces, opening up new opportunities for the country, connecting domestic strength with external power, with internal strength in fundamental and long-term, and external power being crucial and breakthrough.



Third, attention will be paid to elevating the country's contributions to peace, cooperation, development, and progress for humanity.



Fourth, more efforts will be made to promote the 'soft power' of the nation, thereby enhancing Vietnam's image and position on the international stage. In the new era, the country's soft power is not only an important resource serving the goal of socio-economic development but also helps to connect Vietnam with the world, and foster friendship among nations.



Fifth, the sector will improve the quality of research, forecasting, and strategic advising in the formulation of foreign policy, contributing to deepening the Party's theoretical foundation on foreign affairs.



Last but not least, the official highlighted the necessity to build a comprehensive, modern, and professional diplomatic service that meets the requirements and tasks of the new era.



Son concluded that after 80 years of national construction and 40 years of renewal, under the wise leadership of the Party, the country has achieved historic successes, bringing Vietnam to prominence on the world map. In every great victory of the nation, the significant contributions of diplomacy are evident./.