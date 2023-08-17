Deputy PM attends 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang attended the opening ceremony of the 7th China – South Asia Expo (CAS Expo) and the 27th China Kunming Import and Export Commodities Fair in Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan province, on August 16.



In his remarks at the event, Deputy PM Quang spoke highly of the role of the two fairs in supporting the Southeast and South Asian business communities to seek investment cooperation opportunities, strengthen trade exchange, promote production and business and gradually revive the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Deputy PM emphasised that located in the dynamic development of Southeast Asia, Vietnam has outstanding competitive advantages, converging conditions to become an ideal "dock" for foreign investors and is a potential destination in the shifting and restructuring process of the global supply chain and production network.



While highly valuing the role of Yunnan province in collaboration with Vietnam and countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with available cooperation mechanisms, Quang suggested theChinese government and Yunnan authorities continue to pay attention to and promote comprehensive collaboration and extensive connectivity in economy, trade and tourism between the Chinese province and Vietnamese localities.



The 150,000-sq.m expo features around 8,000 booths run by exhibitors from 30 countries and territories. This year’s event sees nearly 70 Vietnamese exhibitors who showcase their products like seafood, footwear, timber and handicrafts at 130 booths.



The same day, Deputy PM Quang, who is also head of the Vietnam sub-committee in the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, had a meeting with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Director of the Office of Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Wang is also head of the China sub-committee in the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.



At the meeting, the two sides expressed their pleasure at and appreciation for the positive achievements in Vietnam-China relations over the past time.



Quang affirmed Vietnam's consistent policy in attaching importance to the development of friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership between Vietnam and China. He suggested that the two sides closely coordinate, promote the concretisation of high-level common perceptions; actively prepare for exchange activities; promote trade cooperation in a more sustainable manner and enhance the connection in terms of railway and road transport infrastructure.



Appreciating Quang's proposals, Wang emphasised that China attaches great importance to developing friendly neighbourliness with Vietnam; is willing to work closely to prepare for high-level visits and contacts in the coming time as well as agrees to continue promoting cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, especially the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation mechanism.



Regarding substantive cooperation, Wang affirmed that China is ready to support Vietnam in realising the economic development goals set by the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam; strengthen cooperation in economic-trade fields, including transport infrastructure connection and local exchanges. He hoped that the two sides will strengthen coordination in international and regional forums.



The two sides also agreed, together with ASEAN, to maintain peace, stability and promote cooperation in the East Sea.



Within the framework of his trip, Deputy PM Quang had a meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena during which he proposed that in the coming time, the two sides should strengthen the exchange of all-level delegations; effectively implement existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, especially the joint committee chaired by the two countries' foreign ministers; promote cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, education-training, and cultural, religious and people-to-people exchange.



It is necessary for the two sides to study the opening of a air route between the two countries and continue to closely coordinate at regional and international forums, especially at the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, Quang said.



For his part, PM Gunawardena affirmed that the Sri Lankan Government treasures boosting cooperation with Vietnam; wished that the two sides promote cooperation in the fields of economy - trade - investment, including opening a direct air route; rubber cultivation and processing; freshwater aquaculture; exchange on Buddhism and spiritual tourism. He suggestedVietnam support the South Asia country to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement. At the meeting, the two sides also discussed many international and regional issues of shared concern.



During his trip to Yunnan province, Deputy PM Quang offered flowers at President Ho Chi Minh's relic site in Kunming. He and his entourage also visited booths from Vietnam and other countries at the exhibition./.