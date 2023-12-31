Deputy Foreign Minister highlights successes of diplomatic conferences

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has highlighted the outcomes of the 32nd National Diplomatic Conference and the 21st national conference on foreign affairs that took place in Hanoi from December 18-23.

In an interview recently granted to the press, Hang said the 32nd National Diplomatic Conference had featured 23 sessions, including nine thematic discussions, and over 300 speeches.

The event achieved a high level of consensus on awareness and actions regarding the outcomes of external affairs from the beginning of the term until now and future orientations, disseminated the resolutions, conclusions, directives, and important initiatives on foreign affairs issued by the Politburo, the Party Central Committee and its Secretariat, and major aspects of the "Vietnamese bamboo" in foreign affairs.

Delegates also agreed to adopt a resolution and an action programme with specific measures and directions, featuring breakthrough and innovative contents.

According to the official, the conference spread the spirit of determination and innovation throughout the entire diplomatic sector and those involved in external affairs nationwide.

About the 21st national conference on foreign affairs, Hang said as many as 267 proposals and suggestions from localities had been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before the event.

The event focused its discussions on sharing experiences among localities, with many activities connecting localities with international partners.



Looking ahead, she outlined the ministry’s commitment to assist localities in concretising, institutionalising and performing the policy on foreign affairs and global integration set by the 13th National Party Congress; stepping up economic diplomacy in a comprehensive, effective and practical manner while drawing global resources for sustainable development.

Simultaneously, locality-to-locality diplomacy in various areas will continue, alongside the ongoing training of local officials in charge of foreign affairs in political mettle, competency, and a modern professional style with an innovative and creative spirit, she added./.