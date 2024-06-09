Deputy FM attends ASEAN+3, EAS, ARF Senior Officials' Meetings in Laos

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet, head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, attended the Senior Officials' Meetings of ASEAN+3, the East Asia Summit (EAS), and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Vientiane, Laos, on June 7-8.

The meetings reviewed cooperation, and agreed on directions for developing relevant frameworks in the coming time, and looked into preparations for the ASEAN+3, EAS and ARF Foreign Ministers' Meetings, along with ASEAN+3 and EAS Summits in Laos in July and October, respectively.

The participating countries agreed on the need to promote practical and mutually beneficial cooperation, and effectively support ASEAN in building the community, for peace, security, stability and development in the region.

Meanwhile, partners committed to supporting ASEAN's centrality in the regional architecture, and working together with the grouping to effectively respond to common challenges and shape a regional architecture that is open, inclusive and transparent, and in line with international law.

Regarding regional and international issues, they shared concern over major risks to peace, security and stability in the region, especially escalating tensions in hot spots such as the East Sea and the Korean Peninsula, as well as emerging non-traditional challenges.

They affirmed support for ASEAN's principled stance on the East Sea, and promoting efforts by all parties to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and soon achieve an effective and substantive Code of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

Addressing the meetings, Viet suggested countries prioritise consolidating and promoting the role of ASEAN+3, EAS and ARF frameworks with ASEAN playing a central role.

Countries should promote consultation, dialogue, cooperation, and trust building, he said, calling on powers to carry forward their active and responsible role, contributing to efforts to ease tensions and find solutions to problems.

The official stressed that Vietnam hopes to work together with other countries to build the East Sea into the waters of peace, stability, cooperation and development.

On this occasion, Viet held bilateral meetings with representatives from China, the US, India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) to discuss coordination within the framework of ASEAN-led mechanisms, as well as a number of issues regarding their bilateral cooperation./.