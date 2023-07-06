Deputy Defence Minister visits Russia

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien is leading a high-ranking delegation of the Defence Ministry on a working visit to Russia from July 5-7 at the invitation of the Russian Defence Ministry.



Making a courtesy visit to Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoigu on July 6, Deputy Minister Chien affirmed that the Vietnamese Defence Ministry attaches importance to developing cooperation with the Russian Defence Ministry in line with the joint statement on the vision of Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership by 2030 signed by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President Putin on November 30, 2021 during President Phuc’s visit to Russia.



He conveyed regards and an invitation to visit Vietnam from Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang to the Russian Defence Minister.



For his part, Minister Shoigu said he will regularly direct bilateral defence cooperation with Vietnam, particularly exchange of high-level visits, training and military technical partnership. He accepted the invitation to visit Vietnam, saying he will arrange the visit as early as possible.



Also on July 6, Deputy Minister Chien co-chaired the sixth Vietnam-Russia defence strategy dialogue to review defence cooperation in the recent past and lay out directions for cooperation in the time ahead.



In his capacity as chairman of the Vietnam sub-committee of the Intergovernmental Coordinating Committee for the Vietnam - Russia Tropical Centre, Chien is scheduled to co-chair a meeting of the committee's standing members on July 7./.