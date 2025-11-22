Department of State Reserves allocates 4,000 tonnes of rice, supplies to flood-hit localities

Rice aid delivered to flood-hit residents in Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Finance has assigned the Department of State Reserves to allocate 4,000 tonnes of rice to support residents in Gia Lai and Khanh Hoa provinces affected by recent floods.

Accordingly, the Sub-Department of State Reserves of Region 11 will deliver 2,000 tonnes of rice to Gia Lai province, while Sub-Department of State Reserves of Region 13 will supply the remaining 2,000 tonnes to Khanh Hoa.

The Department of State Reserves requested both sub-departments to transport rice from national reserve warehouses to designated delivery points from November 20 to December 10, 2025.

It also instructed the two units to closely coordinate with the provincial People's Committees of Gia Lai and Khanh Hoa provinces to ensure the rice is allocated to the correct beneficiaries and used for the intended purposes.

Earlier, on November 19, the Ministry of Finance directed the urgent release of national reserve equipment and supplies to help Dak Lak province respond to flooding.

The allocated items include five high-speed rescue boats, two 50-KVA electricity generators, 12 water firefighting pumps, four concrete-breaking machines, 380 light rescue rafts, and 4,500 life buoys./.