The recent establishment of the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) between Vietnam and Denmark has opened up a new chapter in their 52-year relationship while demonstrating commitment and determination of the two countries to handling challenges such as climate change and environmental degradation, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi has said.

According to the ambassador, the establishment of the GSP represents a substantive development step in the traditional relationship between the two countries, and also a long-term and high-priority content in Vietnam's socio-economic development strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Nghi said the initiative shows that Denmark recognises and values the increasing role of Vietnam in global cooperation related to green transformation and sustainable development. To date, Vietnam is one of the five countries with which Denmark has established a GSP, besides India, the Republic of Korea, South Africa and Australia.

In addition, engaging in a GSP with a leading country in green transformation like Denmark will also contribute to enhancing Vietnam's position and image as well as demonstrate its commitments to implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He noted that Denmark is one of the world's leading countries in green transition, having both technology, experience in management and building institutions and policies, and capital and investment resources to promote international cooperation on green transition and sustainable development.

The diplomat also believed that establishing a new framework for cooperation related to green transition and sustainable development between the two countries will have positive spillover value, not only opening up many new opportunities for businesses of Denmark to continue to have green investment projects in Vietnam but also encourage other foreign businesses to establish and expand investment, business, and production in Vietnam.



He acknowledged that based on the new relationship framework, prospects for cooperation between the two countries are huge, especially in green transition, digital transformation, renewable energy development, high-tech agriculture, green health, economic development, circular economy which are strategic areas for Vietnam's future development./.