Defence official inspects transport preparations for 14th National Party Congress

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Le Huy Vinh examines transport preparations at Brigade 971 on January 12. Photo: mod.gov.vn

A delegation led by Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Le Huy Vinh on January 12 inspected transport preparations for delegates to the upcoming 14th National Party Congress at Brigade 971 under the Department of Motor Vehicles and Transport, General Department of Logistics–Technical Services.

Following a briefing from the general department and an on-site review of a driver training session, Vinh highlighted the historic and exceptional importance of the upcoming Congress.



He said the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence see ensuring the safe transport of delegates as a key political task that demands strong leadership, careful planning, and perfect implementation. He added that the mission is both a significant responsibility and a great honour for the whole army, especially those in logistics, technical roles, and military transport units.

To secure complete preparedness and mission success, he called on the ministry’s relevant agencies and units to maintain close coordination with the Congress organisation subcommittee, the Office of the Party Central Committee, and other relevant bodies. He stressed the need to closely monitor the situation to offer timely counsel to the Central Military Commission and the ministry, while ensuring all delegate transportation activities proceed on schedule with the highest standards of security and safety.

The Department of Military Security Protection was directed to vet all personnel involved to confirm their political trustworthiness and deliver detailed briefings on security, safety, and vigilance measures for officers and soldiers assigned to the mission, fully aligned with existing training schedules.

He also called on the general department to continue guiding subordinate agencies to collaborate closely with relevant units in personnel and vehicle preparations, delivering complete logistical and technical support to participating forces, and stepping up inspections and oversight efforts.



The 14th National Party Congress, Vietnam’s key political event held every five years, is set to determine the country’s leadership and outline its policy direction for the next term./.