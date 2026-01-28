Defence ministry provides information on military aircraft incident in Dak Lak

The mountainous area where the military aircraft crashes. Photo: VNA

According to the ministry, pilot first lieutenant Dinh Thanh Trung of Air Regiment 940 under the Air Force Officer College of the Air Defence–Air Force Service, operated a YAK-130 aircraft to carry out a scheduled training mission. The aircraft took off at 7:27 on January 28.



During the flight, the aircraft encountered a technical malfunction and lost contact at 7:44. Despite efforts to handle and rectify the malfunction, the pilot was unable to restore control. Prioritising safety, the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from residential areas and, after selecting a suitable location, successfully ejected. He landed safely, received assistance from local residents, and was taken to hospital. His health condition has stabilised.



The aircraft crashed into Hon Vinh mountain in Dong Hoa ward. The incident caused no harm to local residents and did not affect residential areas or infrastructure.



Relevant units are currently coordinating with competent authorities to investigate the cause of the incident, while working closely with local authorities and armed forces to deploy personnel and equipment for search-and-rescue operations to access the crash site./.

