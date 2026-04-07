Defence Minister praises growing military ties with China

Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (fifth from right), Chinese Ambassador He Wei (sixth from right) and officials at the meeting on April 6. Photo: qdnd.vn

Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang has spotlighted the deep, substantive and effective relationship with China, crediting it with strategic guidance from leaders of the two Parties and countries.

During a reception in Hanoi on April 6 for Chinese Ambassador He Wei and Defence Attaché to Vietnam Col. Jiang Bo, Giang highlighted the success of the first Vietnam – China ministerial-level “3+3” Strategic Dialogue on foreign affairs, national defence and public security in March. Later, the 10th Vietnam – China Border Defence Friendship Exchange, held in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh province and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, helped foster solidarity and friendship while driving more practical and effective defence ties.

Commending Jiang’s contributions during his tenure in Vietnam, Giang noted that in his capacity, Jiang had closely worked with Vietnamese authorities, effectively serving as a bridge between the two defence ministries and playing an active role in advancing defence diplomacy. He expressed confidence that Jiang will continue contributing to bilateral defence relations in his new position.

On the occasion, the host thanked He and Jiang for their contributions to recent activities, particularly the April 2025 renovation and upgrade of the cemetery for Chinese soldiers and experts who aided Vietnam’s revolutionary cause. He expressed his hope that the Chinese Embassy will maintain close coordination with the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to further deepen practical defence ties.

Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) and Chinese Ambassador He Wei at the meeting. Photo: qdnd.vn

Sharing the same view with the minister, He affirmed the “3+3” Strategic Dialogue was highly successful and instrumental in building greater political trust and elevating China – Vietnam relations to a new level. He noted that the subsequent 10th Vietnam – China Border Defence Friendship Exchange had further boosted cooperation between the two defence ministries and friendship between the two peoples.

The ambassador hoped that both sides will expand future activities, including political work engagements, joint naval and coast guard patrols, and exchanges between young officers from the two countries./.