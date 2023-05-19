Making news
Defence intelligence force honoured with first-class Feat of Arms Order
Some units and individuals of the general department were also honoured on this occasion for their outstanding achievements.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai sent baskets of flowers to the event to congratulate the general department.
In his remarks, Thuong lauded the defence intelligence force for its performance over the past 78 years, greatly contributing to the past struggle for national liberation and reunification as well as the present cause of national construction and defence.
The force has made firm development and outstanding achivements over the recent past, contributing to raising Vietnam’s prestige and position as well as to safeguarding the fatherland, the leader said, emphasising that the Party, the State and he himself always place full confidence in the force.
He urged the department to carry forward its role as a strategic intelligence agency of the Party and the State, and a professional intelligence agency of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence.
The department was also asked to concertedly roll out solutions towards a modern force by 2030, and pay more attention to personnel training./.