The strengthening of solidarity and friendship and the deepening of mutually-beneficial cooperation between China and Vietnam is in the common interests of both sides and conducive to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin has said.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse will make a State visit to Vietnam on December 12-13 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, and President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.



Speaking at a regular press conference in Beijing on December 7, Wang noted that right after the 20th National Congress of the CPC, CPV General Secretary Trong made a visit to China from October 30 to November 1 at the invitation of Xi.



During the visit, leaders of the two countries had an in-depth discussion on major orientations to promote the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, said the spokesperson.



This year has seen frequent high-level interactions, close exchanges between various ministries and localities, and deeper cooperation in various fields, which have brought benefits to the peoples of the two countries, he added./.