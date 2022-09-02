Making news
Decree details conditions for granting registration certificates to foreign NGOs
Accordingly, foreign NGOs will be granted registration certificates if they have a valid legal entity status in the countries or territories they were founded; have clear statutes, principles, and goals that match Vietnam’s interests and needs; provide details about their planned programmes, projects, and non-project activities to assist development and humanitarian aid in Vietnam in three years; and propose their representatives in the country.
They can submit dossiers applying for registration certificates directly, by post, or online to the Committee for Foreign NGO Affairs.
After receiving applications, the committee will examine the dossiers. If the dossiers are eligible, it will collect opinions from relevant ministries, agencies, as well as administrations of the localities where the foreign NGOs plan to work in, and then send the applications and opinions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assessment.
Within 10 working days since the reception of foreign NGOs’ applications and relevant agencies’ opinions, the Foreign Ministry will make assessment, decide whether or not to grant registration certificates, and announce results to the Committee for Foreign NGO Affairs.
Within 30 working days since the reception of eligible dossiers, the committee will send registration certificates directly or by post to foreign NGOs. If applications are rejects, it will send written announcements with reasons included to the organisations.
The decree will take effect on November 1 this year./.