Decisive moment of fight against IUU fishing violations

Many vessels have installed additional vessel monitoring systems to ensure uninterrupted information connectivity with shore-based stations during fishing trips. (Photo: VNA)

The government has decided that now is the decisive time to put an end to issues related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, giving each ministry, sector, and locality specific tasks based on six key principles: clear responsibility, defined tasks, set timelines, accountability, authority, and measurable results.



This approach aims to generate strong, system-wide action down to the grassroots level, where fishing fleets and fishermen are directly managed.



Under the close direction of the Prime Minister, coastal localities nationwide, particularly in central Vietnam, are urgently implementing assigned tasks with clear schedules and milestones, delivering tangible weekly progress.



In Da Nang, efforts to combat IUU fishing have been carried out in a coordinated manner. The central city has completed 100% of the installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS) on fishing vessels 15 metres or longer, as well as vessel marking and registration in line with regulations.



To date, no local fishing vessels have been detained by foreign authorities for IUU violations. Patrols and inspections at sea have been intensified, significantly reducing violations in nearshore waters, though offshore squid vessels remain a high-risk group requiring closer monitoring.



In Khanh Hoa province, local authorities are implementing comprehensive measures to address shortcomings in vessel registration, licensing, VMS operation, and port entry-exit control. Border guard forces have stepped up the dissemination of regulations, warning fishermen of the risks of violating foreign waters amid increased patrols by regional authorities.



Meanwhile, Gia Lai province has completed all 19 tasks assigned during the peak month for combating illegal fishing, maintaining strict round-the-clock port control and preventing unqualified vessels from going to sea. Provincial leaders have reaffirmed that lifting the EU “yellow card” is a key political task, calling on fishermen to comply with IUU regulations or shift livelihoods if necessary.



Across central Vietnam, IUU violations are handled strictly without exception. Cases involving deliberate VMS disconnection or manipulation have been detected and sanctioned, while criminal cases are transferred to competent authorities for investigation.



During the peak campaign from mid-October to early December 2025, Coast Guard Region 2, which manages waters from Quang Tri to Gia Lai, intensified patrols, inspections and coordination with local authorities to monitor high-risk vessels and prevent illegal fishing activities.



These concerted efforts reflect Vietnam’s strong determination to end IUU fishing, protect marine resources, uphold the country’s fisheries reputation and move towards sustainable, modern and internationally compliant fisheries development./.