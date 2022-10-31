Making news
Danish Crown Prince’s Vietnam visit to beef up bilateral relations
In an interview to Vietnam News Agency in Copenhagen on the occasion of the visit, Danish State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability Lina Hansen stressed it aims to discuss green future, sustainability and common solutions.
The Danish Crown Prince will be accompanied by representatives of over 30 leading Danish companies which specialise in wind energy, and efficient energy management and use. He will have meetings with Vietnamese leaders and attend trade and investment promotion activities.
The visit will be the third by Crown Prince Frederik to Vietnam after those in 2009 and 2011.
Denmark opened its embassy in Vietnam five decades ago and the bilateral relationship has witnessed fruitful development, including the relations among not only their peoples but also businesses, the official said.
With the cooperation of Danish and Vietnamese experts, the two countries can build innovative solutions and better green solutions for the future, she added.
Building the foundation for the partnership between the two countries is a measure to further strengthen the bilateral relations, the official said, adding that the two sides will organise trade seminars and roundtables between companies and government agencies to share relevant experience and knowledge.
The Danish delegation’s visit to Vietnam is a good example of how the two countries can further promote the bilateral relations, she stressed.
The Vietnam - Denmark relations have recorded many achievements in all traditional fields such as politics - diplomacy, economy - trade - investment, people-to-people exchange, and agriculture education and labour cooperation, and new spheres such as climate change adaptation, renewable energy, green growth, and sustainable development.
During a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi in May 2022, Queen Margrethe II expected that the relations will continue to develop to a new height in a more comprehensive and substantive manner for mutual benefits./.