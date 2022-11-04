Danish Crown Prince wraps up successful visit to Vietnam  

Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth left Ho Chi Minh City on late November 3, wrapping up a successful four-day official visit to Vietnam that demonstrated the two countries’ high-level political commitment to enhancing bilateral ties.



Denmark was one of the first Western countries to set up diplomatic relations with Vietnam, on November 25, 1971. They established the strategic partnership in climate change, energy, environment, and green growth in 2011.



On November 1, the Crown Prince paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh and engaged in some meetings with Vietnamese leaders and other important diplomatic events.



He made a courtesy call on President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, met with Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, and attended a ceremony marking the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations and a sustainable energy forum between the two countries.



At the meetings with the Crown Prince, the Vietnamese leaders affirmed that the visit held special significance as it marked 50 years of breakthrough development of the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation and also opened up new prospects for bilateral cooperation.



They noted the countries have much room to expand partnerships, expressing their hope that the Royal Family and Government of Denmark will keep supporting the continued intensification of the two countries’ comprehensive partnership. They also called on Denmark to continue sharing experience and giving technological and financial assistance to Vietnam to carry out climate commitments.



The hosts added they hope Danish enterprises will increase investment and operate successfully in Vietnam in the areas matching their country’s strength and the Southeast Asian nation’s demand, thereby capitalising on opportunities generated by the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).



The two sides agreed to expand ties to education - training, cultural exchange, and tourism so as to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between their peoples, as well as the thriving relations.



During the trip, Crown Prince Frederik and his entourage also participated in several activities promoting cooperation in wind energy and energy efficiency between Vietnamese and Danish businesses.



In the presence of the Crown Price and Crown Princess, 14 memoranda of understanding on cooperation were signed at the Vietnam - Denmark sustainable energy forum in Hanoi on November 1.



There, Frederik said despite different starting points, Vietnam and Denmark will work together toward a green future.



The Crown Price and Crown Princess also made fruitful working visits to Hai Phong city and Ha Nam province.



In Hai Phong, Crown Prince Frederik took part in an event promoting trade and investment in offshore wind power, joined local children in a programme simulating wind power, and visited Hai Phong Port and some industrial parks set to be fuelled by offshore wind power.



In Ha Nam, Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth attended an event connecting Danish enterprises and local firms in terms of green transition and energy efficiency, and visited a cement factory using equipment and technology supplied by Denmark’s FLSmidth group in Thanh Nghi commune of Thanh Liem district. She also visited the Thanh Nghi Primary School and the Tam Chuc tourism site.



Their last destinations were Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring areas, which accommodates a large number of Danish businesses in Vietnam.



Notably, the Crown Prince attended a ceremony marking the start of the construction of a Danish-invested LEGO factory in Binh Duong province. The factory, the biggest FDI project in this southern industrial hub, has a total investment of over 1.3 billion USD, helping turn Denmark into the third largest foreign investor in Vietnam in 2022./.