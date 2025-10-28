Making news
Dak Lak to hold officials accountable for any laxity in IUU fishing fight
The Chairperson of the People’s Committee of Dak Lak province has called for urgent action to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in coastal areas, warning that if there is no progress, local leaders will be punished without prior reprimands.
The Chairperson has instructed coastal communes and wards to mobilise all local political systems to closely monitor and prevent any illegal fishing activities, particularly those involving boats operating illegally in foreign waters. Local authorities are also required to thoroughly review the fishing fleet, ensuring that all vessels are properly registered, inspected, and licensed in accordance with regulations.
Leaders of these communes and wards will be held personally responsible for the outcomes of anti-IUU fishing efforts. For continued severe violations—such as vessels operating in foreign waters, large numbers of boats losing vessel monitoring system (VMS) connection, or delays in processing permits—accountability measures will be taken.
Despite some positive changes in IUU fishing management, the pace of addressing existing shortcomings remains slow and have yet to meet the set goals. Notably, the proportion of unlicensed fishing boats remains high, with 670 out of 2,798 boats (23.95%) still unregistered. While certain areas, like Hoa Hiep, Hoa Xuan, and Xuan Dai, have made progress in this regard, some areas, like Phu Yen, have seen an increase, indicating weak monitoring efforts.
The Chairperson has severely criticised these localities for their lack of decisive action and failure to achieve marked improvements. Local authorities are urged to expedite the completion of registration and licensing procedures for fishing boats, which should be done by October 30, 2025.
Nguyen An Phu, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, reported that no vessels have violated foreign waters so far this year, and no new violations of VMS connection have been recorded. Since the beginning of the year, authorities have fined 35 violations, amounting to over 853 million VND (32,427 USD), with 17 cases involving VMS issues alone, resulting in fines of 425 million VND.
Dak Lak now has four officially recognised fishing ports that meet the requirements for accomodating boats returning from sea and certify the origin of their catch. The number of vessels entering and leaving these ports, monitored via the electronic catch documentation system (eCDT), has risen by 4.4%, with a total of 10,811 boat arrivals and departures recorded./.