Dak Lak supports fishermen in occupational transition

Fishermen in the Dong Tac fishery port of Phu Yen ward, Dak Lak province, prepare for a new trip after storm. (Photo: VNA)

The central province of Dak Lak has approved a project to support occupational transition in fisheries, seen as an urgent solution to help protect ecosystems, ensure compliance with legal regulations, and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



According to the provincial People’s Committee, the fisheries sector has faced mounting difficulties and challenges in recent years, particularly as aquatic resources have declined sharply while the number of fishing vessels has expanded rapidly, exceeding sustainable limits.



As of December 5, 2025, Dak Lak had 2,556 fishing vessels, with an annual marine catch of around 68,000 tonnes. An estimated 2,900 workers are in need of occupational transition, as most have limited educational backgrounds, unstable incomes and are increasingly ageing. As a result, the locality is encouraging shifts towards alternative livelihoods such as offshore aquaculture, fisheries logistics services, seafood processing, community-based and eco-tourism, trade, and employment in coastal industrial zones.



The total budget for the project is estimated at more than 727 billion VND (27.67 million USD). It aims to transition 100% of nearshore fishing vessels (1,273 boats) and harmful trawlers and offshore gillnet vessels (92 boats). The project is expected to help stabilise livelihoods for around 3,000 workers and support 5,460 dependents, while contributing to the sustainable recovery of aquatic resources.



According to Nguyen Thien Van, Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak People’s Committee, the province currently lacks specific policies to support occupational transition for fishermen. Therefore, the development and implementation of this project are intended to review and assess socio-economic conditions and the current status of fisheries exploitation, particularly vessels and fishing gears that should be restricted.



On that basis, the project will propose alternative livelihoods to encourage fishermen to change occupations, alongside support measures and policy mechanisms to incentivise active participation in the transition and reduce pressure on aquatic resources.



The project also seeks to help fishermen develop new occupations, generate stable and sustainable incomes, enhance the effectiveness of State management in fisheries exploitation and resource protection, safeguard the environment, and contribute to social stability and order in coastal areas./.