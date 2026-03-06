Dak Lak reviews fishing vessel fleet, steps up fight against IUU fishing

Fishermen at Dong Tac fishing port in Phu Yen ward, Dak Lak province prepare to head back to sea after the storm. Photo: VNA

Dak Lak province is intensifying efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing by reviewing its fishing vessels and strengthening oversight of seafood exploitation activities, as Vietnam seeks to have the European Commission (EC) “yellow card” warning against seafood exports lifted.

Local authorities are focusing on managing registered fishing vessels and reviewing all records and data related to fishing, purchasing and processing seafood. Violations related to IUU fishing are being strictly handled under the principle of “facing the problem, not avoiding it”.

At Dong Tac fishing port, the provincial fishing port management board has tightened inspection and monitoring of vessels entering and leaving the port. Fishing vessels returning from offshore trips must report their catch volumes and submit fishing logs for verification. Before departing, vessels are required to complete all procedures, including the installation and operation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS), while vessel owners, captains and crew members must have complete documents.

Luong Cong Dong, owner of fishing vessel PY 91459 in Phu Yen ward, said his vessel is thoroughly inspected by port authorities, border guards and fisheries officials before each trip. Upon returning, he presents fishing logs and declares catch volumes. Fishermen are increasingly aware that compliance helps remove the EC's yellow card and improve seafood prices.

Nguyen Van Duc, a fisherman in Phu Yen ward, said fishermen previously paid little attention to paperwork before going fishing, but they now recognise its importance. VMS devices are kept active throughout fishing trips, and any loss of signal is immediately reported to authorities.

The province currently has nearly 2,600 fishing vessels registered in the national database. All vessels subject to mandatory installation requirements, those measuring 15 metres or longer, more than 680 vessels in total, have installed VMS devices. Since 2024, nearly 650 vessels have been removed from the registration list following inspections and reviews.

Local authorities have also been tasked with monitoring vessels that are not eligible for operation to ensure they do not go to the sea before completing all required procedures.

Traceability has been identified as a key element in preventing IUU fishing. Since 2024, all vessels entering and leaving ports have been monitored, with more than 700 trips completing procedures through the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT). Landing volumes are recorded daily and cross checked with vessel movements tracked by VMS. If discrepancies are found, port authorities refuse to confirm the origin of the catch.

According to Dao Quang Minh, Director of the provincial Sub-department of Fisheries, Seas and Islands, anti IUU fishing efforts in Dak Lak have shown positive progress thanks to strong direction from the Government and relevant ministries. Fishermen are increasingly aware of the importance of complying with regulations, while authorities continue to strictly handle violations.

The EC's team is expected to visit Vietnam for the fifth inspection on IUU fishing in March 2026, which is considered crucial for the possible removal of the yellow card warning against Vietnam’s seafood exports./.